The public is invited to comment on ODFW's draft Dungeness crab fishery management plan that provides management transparency and facilitates continued good governance of Oregon’s commercial and recreational Dungeness crab fisheries.
The FMP provides a status assessment of the Dungeness crab resource and describes ODFW’s harvest management strategy. The FMP also defines specific management goals and objectives to support the long-term well-being of the Oregon Dungeness crab fishery, coastal communities, and larger ecosystem.
The full draft FMP is posted on ODFW's website at https://www.dfw.state.or.us/MRP/management/dungeness.asp commencing a 30-day public comment period ahead of a plan review for the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission at their Oct. 15 meeting. People may provide input through an online form, email or by public testimony at the commission meeting.
ODFW will consider public input received from the comment period, testimony at the commission briefing, and commission guidance to finalize the FMP later this year.
