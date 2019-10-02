SOUTH COAST — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is accepting public comment on a proposed change to Oregon Administrative Rule language defining class IV ATV's.
Under the proposed rule, class IV ATV's will be defined as weighing 2,500 pounds or less and measuring 80 inches wide or less. During the 2019 legislative session, state lawmakers voted to change the definition to increase the width and weight of vehicles defined as class IV ATV's. An administrative rule change is required to reflect the change in state law.
OPRD will accept public comment on the proposed change until 5 p.m. Oct. 31. Comments can be made online at oregon.gov/oprd/RULES/Pages/Rulemaking%20Notices.aspx, in writing to Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, attn. Katie Gauthier, 725 Summer St. NE, Suite C, Salem OR 97301, or by emailing OPRD.publiccomment@oregon.gov.
After reviewing all comments, OPRD staff will present a final recommendation for consideration by the OPRD Commission at its November 2019 or February 2020 meeting. The full text of the proposed change can be found at oregon.gov/oprd/Rules/pages/index.aspx.