COOS BAY — The Oregon Department of State Lands is now accepting comment on the Jordan Cove Energy Project removal-fill permit application.
Oregon's removal-fill law requires projects that remove or fill material in wetlands or waterways to obtain a permit from the Department of State Lands. The Jordan Cove removal-fill permit application is for three elements of the project: the liquefied natural gas (LNG) slip and access channel, the LNG terminal, and the natural gas pipeline.
A 60-day public review and comment period begins Dec. 6 and ends Feb. 3 at 5 p.m.
DSL will hold five public hearings to hear comment on the application:
- Monday, Jan. 7 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Klamath Falls Community College, 7390 S 6th St., Klamath Falls.
- Tuesday, Jan. 8 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Jackson County Expo, 1 Peninger Rd, Central Point.
- Wednesday, Jan. 9 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Seven Feathers Casino, 146 Chief Miwaleta Ln., Canyonville.
- Thursday, Jan. 10 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mill Casino, 3201 Tremont Ave., North Bend.
- Tuesday, Jan. 15 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Department of State Lands, Land Board Room, 775 Summer St NE, Salem.
Room locations and additional hearing details will be announced in late December.
Comments may also be submitted online, by email, or by postal mail. Submitted comment information is available on the DSL website. Comments must be received by 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3 to be considered.
The complete application is also available for download on the DSL website. Paper copies of the application are available at the Coos Bay Public Library, the Sutherlin Library, the Winston Branch Library, the Jackson County Library and the Klamath County Library.