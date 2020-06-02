COOS COUNTY — After rebuilding the Coos County Sheriff’s Office staffing levels over the past 10 years, Sheriff Craig Zanni is afraid some of his efforts are unraveling.
Recently, the Coos County Budget Committee approved a reduction to the general fund. This move cut any open positions financed through that fund, which included positions in the District Attorney’s Office and county law enforcement. This month, the Board of Commissioners will review the proposed budget before approving the changes, though Zanni doesn’t expect positions to be saved.
“We lost two open positions,” Zanni said of the cuts. “… (The county) was originally $2.8 million out of balance and statute requires the county balance because you can’t run deficits or spend money you don’t have. The bottom line is they had to reduce the deficit.”
Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier spoke with The World last month on how these proposed cuts would affect his office, which cut one open position. He said part of the backlog of nearly 600 cases, some spanning from 2018, might go unprosecuted due to the understaffing.
For Zanni, being down two deputy positions means more work will be spread among existing staff.
“We have to find a way to spread the work out,” he said. “Everyone is pulling a little harder.”
Since the new coronavirus pandemic began, Zanni said the department has seen crime shift but the volume remain steady. He said while burglaries were down as of mid-May, domestic disturbances were up. And while traffic accidents were down, assisting mental health calls was up.
Though his department is working to absorb the loss of two deputy positions and maintain the same level of coverage, it is a point of frustration after having spent 10 years working to rebuild staffing levels after the county lost timber money in 2007. That loss initially brought the department funding down by 40%.
“We’ve been trying to return to what it was ever since,” Zanni said. “… Now we’re just holding our breath to see what happens.”
As he described it, after the 2007 loss of timber revenue, the department was not “viably functioning” at the resulting 40% revenue loss. All the department could do was handle the major calls.
“When I came in as sheriff over 10 years ago, when you had a theft you used to get a letter from (the department) saying ‘please put name, information, what was taken so if we come across it we will give your property back,’” he remembered. “We didn’t have people to investigate those calls … (Now) if you’re a victim of a crime, a deputy is coming. Maybe not in five minutes, but they are coming. If we look at reductions, I see us going back to that and have a real problem with that. That’s not appropriate public safety.”
Coos County Treasurer Megan Simms said that the budget, proposed at $24,641,792, likely won’t change between now and final approval unless there is revenue to back up those changes. And though the county is still trying to recover from the loss of timber revenue, additional unknowns are factoring into the 2020-2021 budget as well. These “unknowns” are financial impacts from the state shutdown as a result from the pandemic, which won’t be felt, she said, for another month or two.
“The potential loss of funds due to the pandemic … a lot of funding comes from the state,” she said. “For instance … parks were closed and that was a major revenue loss for the parks fund. There are all of these different revenue sources from shutting the county down.
“… We’re in a state of flux trying to figure out what’s going to happen.”
Simms expects the county commissioners to adopt the budget this month, though the county will need a supplemental budget to account for not only these financial fallouts but to adjust for the newly approved radio levy which was not included in the proposed budget.
“… The impact of the reduction of timber (funds) and now the downturn of the economy, every agency is going to see problems,” Zanni said. “Coos County has been in hard times for a long time. This will just make it worse.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In