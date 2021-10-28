The Douglas County Tax Collection Office will start mailing property tax statements later this week for the 2021-22 property tax year. The 2021-22 property taxes are due November 15.
A Few Important Announcements From The Douglas County Tax Collection Office:
Tax statements are scheduled to be mailed starting October 22.
In order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, this year, the Douglas County Tax Collection Office will be closed to the public from October 19 through November 26.
The office will continue to provide service to customers remotely. You can conduct business with the office via phone, e-mail or online. Staff will be available to assist customers via phone and email between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Here Are Your Options For Tax Payment Methods This Year:
* MAIL PAYMENT in the envelope provided for quickest processing. Please do not send cash. We ask that you convert all cash payments to a cashier’s check, money order or personal check.
* PLACE YOUR PAYMENT IN ONE OF THE DROP BOXES, located at the front of the Douglas County Courthouse (at the base of the steps) or in the hallway outside the Douglas County Tax Collection Office. The Douglas County Courthouse is located at 1036 SE Douglas Avenue in Roseburg. Please do not place cash in the drop box. We ask that you convert all cash payments to a cashier’s check, money order or personal check.
* PAY ONLINE WITH NO FEES: Thanks to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, this year, property owners will not have to pay the online payment service or transaction fees. Please note that Douglas County will only pay the online payment service or transaction fees charged through the designated Tax Payment Portal at the website listed below between October 20 and November 30. Simply click on Tax Payment Portal link to pay online: https://www.douglascountyor.us/finance/makepayment.asp. The link can also be found on the Douglas County Government website at: www.co.douglas.or.us, by clicking on the Tax Office Department listing.
A Few Reminders From The Douglas County Tax Collection Office:
Reminder: To receive the 3% discount, payment in full must be received or post marked by November 15. To avoid interest and penalties, the first trimester payment must be paid by November 15. The second trimester is due February 15, 2022 and the third trimester is due May 16, 2022.
Reminder: Our payment mailing address changed last year, make sure to update your online bill pay information.
Reminder: The Reedsport Umpqua Bank branch is no longer accepting tax payments.
Reminder: Due to changes with the US Postal Service, mail is often transported out of town for processing and postmark. Be sure to mail your tax payment early or take your payment envelope into the post office to receive an official “hand stamped local postmark” to avoid late penalties and loss of discount.
If you have questions or need more information, contact the tax office at (541) 440-4253, or by email tax@co.douglas.or.us or log onto the website at https://douglascounty-oregon.us/348/Tax-Collection
