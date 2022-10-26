taxes
Metro Creative Connection

Coos County 2022-2023 property tax statements were mailed on October 17. Property owners, who have not received their bill by the first week of November, should contact the Tax Office.

To avoid loss of discount, payment must be received or postmarked by November 15. Interest will start accruing after December 15.

