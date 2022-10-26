Coos County 2022-2023 property tax statements were mailed on October 17. Property owners, who have not received their bill by the first week of November, should contact the Tax Office.
To avoid loss of discount, payment must be received or postmarked by November 15. Interest will start accruing after December 15.
Coos County will process all 2022-2023 property tax payments in our office again this year. No payments will be going to our former Portland Lockbox. Please make sure to update any saved addresses for payments.
Payments may be made by mail or in person at the County Tax Office located at 250 North Baxter Street, Coquille, Oregon 97423. Credit card payments are accepted in our office or online. Tax Office hours are 8:00 AM to Noon and 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
