ROSEBURG -- The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is seeking applicants to fill open positions on the Douglas County Board of Property Tax Appeals (BOPTA).
They are encouraging citizens interested in contributing to the important process of reviewing property assessments to submit an application for membership to the Board of Property Tax Appeals for the Oct. 15, 2018 through June 30, 2019 term.
The Board of Property Tax Appeals (BOPTA) consists of three non-office holding residents of the county. The BOPTA is responsible for hearing taxpayer appeals for reduction of the real market or assessed value of property, as explained by county Public Information Officer Tamara Osborne.
Those residing in Douglas County and interested in serving on this board are asked to submit an application to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. Applications are available in the Board of Commissioners’ office, Room 217, Douglas County Courthouse, Roseburg; or by calling 440-4201.
"For an electronic application visit our website: www.co.douglas.or.us. Applications must be received in the Commissioner’s Office no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 4. The appointment process will be completed on or before Oct. 15, 2018. Notification is provided to those who are appointed," she wrote in a press release.
The Board of Commissioners is the county governing body. They provide a direct link between the citizens of Douglas County and their County Government. The Board is responsible for: approving ordinances (County laws); adopting the County budget; setting standards for the use of County property; appointing non-elected officials, boards, commissions, and committees; and overseeing the operation of County departments with appointed department heads. The Board consists of three full-time members. Each member is elected for a four-year term of office and paid a salary established by the Budget Committee.
The Board elects its own chairman on an annual basis. A quorum of two constitutes a majority vote and is necessary to decide any questions before the Board. Regular Board meetings are generally scheduled for each Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. in Room 216 of the County Courthouse. However, on an occasional basis, regular Board meetings are also held in the various cities of Douglas County.