COOS COUNTY — Anyone applying for a concealed handgun license will have to bring proof of citizenship starting next week.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, the change is a result of House Bill 4111 which was signed into law by Governor Kate Brown and is effective immediately. This bill allows individuals in the United States with an Employment Authorization Document, issued by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, to receive an Oregon driver’s license.
“The person who applies for such a license under this HB is not required to provide proof of legal presence in the United States when applying for a limited term identification card or driver’s license,” the release said. “Limited term driver’s license will not be accepted as proof of citizenship for Concealed Hand Gun License.”
Because of this, starting Monday, June 3, proof of citizenship will be required while applying for a concealed handgun license in Coos County.
“This can be done with an original birth certificate or a U.S. passport or other government issued identification that meets the required identification requirements,” the release said. “One example is the ‘new’ Real ID compliant driver’s license issued by Oregon DMV, which requires an additional fee to DMV.”