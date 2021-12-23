South Coast Hospice Thrift Store shoppers are helping to bring warmth and comfort to our community members this winter. Project Snuggle Up provides warm winter wear to those in need. Through January, community members can get a warm feeling with a simple donation to help fellow residents get through frigid weather.
The project was created by Vicki Pirtle, the South Coast Hospice Thrift store manager. She became concerned about some of the customers who were coming in to the store to warm up as the temperatures dropped. Many were without adequate clothing for the chilly weather. Then a member of the community came in with a large donation of gloves.
According to Pirtle, “This year we were blessed with many donations of gently used hats, scarves, gloves and mittens in great condition. And because of the overwhelming generosity of our donors we are able to share these goods with those most in need. The store will still have plenty in stock that community members on tight budgets can purchase for $1-2 each.”
When shoppers come in they can round up their sale or make a donation for the project. For each dollar donated, a scarf, hat or pair of mittens is added to the collection for donation. These items are then delivered to community organizations for their clients’ benefit. This year’s recipients are CASA, the Devereaux Center, four schools in the North Bend School District, and most recently, Project Blessing in Reedsport. Every donation benefits the community in three ways. The goods help a child keep their hands from freezing, a student stay warm when waiting for their bus, or a person without a home a little cozier with a scarf or hat. The monies go to help provide comfort and care to terminally ill patients in our community. And everyone is helping our environment by reusing these goods that are in great condition.
Greg Dalton, program director for CASA of Coos & Curry Counties, works tirelessly to find resources for his clients.
“The children we serve are going through some of the toughest times of their lives, so many are separated from their families and loved ones. Our CASAs are working very hard to make sure each child has a voice in the system and that their needs are met," he said. "It's so wonderful when our community partners help us provide some of those needs. Thanks to South Coast Hospice many of our kids will have warm hands this winter!”
Sales from the South Coast Hospice Thrift Store provide much needed funding for the compassionate care and support provided for terminally ill patients and their loved ones. Insurance, on an average, covers about 73% of the costs incurred for the care of these patients. Since its inception in 1985, South Coast Hospice’s leadership has vowed not to charge patients for any of the hospice services provided. Patients and their families are already facing so many challenges, they did not wish to add a financial burden. To make up the difference, South Coast Hospice relies on the revenue from the thrift store, as well as grants, fundraising events, memorials and other donations.
For information about the South Coast Hospice Thrift Store or Project Snuggle Up, contact Vicki Pirtle at 541-269-9611.
