Oregon State University Extension Service and the Coos Bay Public Library are offering teens 14-19 an opportunity to learn how to eat well on a budget in a practical, two-part cooking program offered the last two Tuesdays in August (August 23 and 30) from noon-2 p.m. Lunch will be provided each day.   

Teens will learn how to make a vegetable and beef skillet meal August 23 and a chicken, broccoli and cheese skillet meal August 30. During the program, participants will talk through how to meal plan and will receive ingredients for the recipes served to take home and re-create for their families. Parents or caregivers are welcome to attend with their teens. 

