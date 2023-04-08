Program targeting Emergency Preparedness for Seniors comes to fruition﻿
K.Trenkle-Douglas County

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners along with Douglas Public Health Network (DPHN) and Douglas County Senior Services are delighted to bring an innovative Emergency Preparedness Program for Seniors in Douglas County to life.

On Thursday, March 30, 2023, the trio provided a special presentation about the new program to seniors at the Riddle Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Site during their lunch service. The kick-off presentation, led by DPHN’s Mike Hansen and Rob Gandy summarized details of the education program, reviewed the program handbook and provided the 14 seniors and 4 site workers with their very own emergency starter “Go Kits.”

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite spring activity?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments