The search is over in the Coos County Treasure Hunt.
Michelle Lee of Charleston found the treasure over the weekend and earned the $500 prize.
“I’m so excited,” Lee said. “It’s been the joy of my life.”
Lee and her husband, Robert, followed along with the clues, at one point looking for broken bridges in the Coquille area before narrowing their search to John Topits Park.
“There for a while, we were really overthinking it,” she said, adding that the couple followed the clues for the past several weeks. “This brought us back to Empire Lakes again, but we were not sure what we were looking for.”
“We looked for a couple days. I was at work and my husband called me and said, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s in a stump between the trail and the water.’
“We pulled in. It was like 11 a.m. on Saturday and there was nobody there. He was at pole No. 22 and I was at Pole No. 24. We called each other and just kept talking as we went.”
Lee said she saw a lot of wildlife while searching for the stump, including a squirrel that ran over her foot
“It was a woodsy experience,” she said. “I was shocked. I saw this hole in the stump. I saw something shiny. I thought I would put my hand in there.”
