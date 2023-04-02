Southwestern Oregon Community College’s PRISMS project is funded through an Oregon NASA Space Grant Consortium Faculty Research Award awarded to co-investigators Aaron Coyner (physics and engineering) and Michael Springer (chemistry). The initial intent of the project (formally titled Providing Research Infrastructure for Space and Material Sciences) was to provide students and faculty opportunities to conduct research on a number of space physics and material science topics:
· Modeling of the interplanetary pick-up ion population using data from the HPCA instruments aboard NASA’s Magnetospheric Multiscale Mission
· Developing novel liquid crystal materials for potential solar cell applications
· Identifying and classifying potential micrometeorite candidates from our coastal Oregon environment.
· Helping to identify near-Earth asteroids observed by the Pan-STARRS telescope systems as participants in the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC)
While the primary goals are to bring student research opportunities to the students at Southwestern, our PRISMS project coordinator Krystal Hopper has incorporated a strong STEM outreach program component extending opportunities to K-12 schools (both public and private) for supplemental STEM activities, classroom visits, lab tours and student mentorship. Over the past year, Ms. Hopper has made connections with educators throughout the region and has planned a number of valuable STEM experiences for multiple classes.
One stellar example is our recent outreach work with Mrs. Kapande’s 3rd Grade class at the Lighthouse school. Our SPEAR team recently visited on March 3, 2023 to participate in the class’s rocket launch day where we discussed rockets and hovercraft and helped the students to launch water bottle rockets as an enrichment activity.
If you are interested in learning more about our programs at Southwestern Oregon Physics & Engineering Department, please contact Krystal Hopper at 541-888-7244 or krystal.hopper@socc.edu.
