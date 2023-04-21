Wind energy prize
Contributed photo

Principle Power and Aker Solutions have been awarded a US Floating Offshore Wind Readiness Prize which will set forth an ambitious vision to establish a sustainable and competitive domestic supply chain ecosystem to deliver floating offshore wind projects in the United States.

The FloatHOME Project will leverage the 4th generation, industrialized WindFloat® design to evaluate and compare deployment options, considering the development of advanced, purpose-built fabrication facilities and infrastructure.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite thing about Spring?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments