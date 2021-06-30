The MV Princess Lily pulled into Coos Bay on Thursday morning, reaching the midpoint on her maiden journey.
The Princess Lily, a nearly 2,000-meter long wood chip hauler, arrived at the Oregon Chip Terminal after leaving approximately two weeks ago from Japan.
For the next few days, the Princess Lily will be filled with 3.6 million cubic feet of wood chips before it begins its return trip to Japan.
The Princess Lily and the Oregon Chip Terminal are owned by Daio Paper Corporation in Japan, and the chips will be used to make a variety of items - paper, cardboard, diapers and other home paper products.
Tomonori "Tommy" Yoshida, the president of the Oregon Chip Terminal, welcomed the arrival of the Princess Lily. He said the maiden voyage of a ship is a big deal.
"Especially in Japan, when she is leaving, they have a big party," Yoshida said.
The Princess Lily is made almost fully of metal and weighs more than 41,000 tons. It can travel at speeds of 15.79 knots. Carrying a crew of between 20 and 25 people, the Princess Lily will be a common visitor to Coos Bay, reaching the Oregon Chip Terminal about once a month.
Daio Paper Corporation charters nine wood chip vessels. In 2017, the Princess Haru arrived in Coos Bay during her maiden voyage. At that time, Daio hosted a party in the community to celebrate the ship. Yoshida said due to COVID-19, the celebration was muted this time.
The crew members on the Princess Lily are not currently vaccinated for COVID-19, but Yoshida said during their stay, a doctor would be visiting the ship to vaccinate the crew.
It took two years to build the Princess Lily, which will become a cog in Daio's growing paper business.
"The paper industry, the market is shrinking, but Daio Paper Corporation, our parent company, is growing, so they need more chips," Yoshida said. "The brown paper market is growing steadily, also household paper products like tissues. The baby diaper business is growing, especially in South Asian countries, the Middle East and Africa."
Daio said one big area of growth, especially during COVID, has been in cardboard. He said with people staying home, much less printing was done at work, but people around the globe turned to online shopping, creating a need for cardboard.
At the Oregon Chip Terminal, around 40,000 tons of wood chips will be loaded onto the Princess Lily. Interestingly, about half the weight is from water in the wood.
"We are exporting water as well," Yoshida said with a laugh.
Most of the chips come residue not used at mills cutting logs.
With the new ship, Daio is using better technology to save in expenses. Due to fuel efficiency improvements, the Princess Lily will cost 20 percent less to operate. The ship also has ballast water treatment and a sox scrubber on board.
While Daio has export locations around the globe, Yoshida said the company chose Coos Bay for the Princess Lily's maiden voyage because the Oregon Chip Terminal is considered a key piece to the company's future.
The chip terminal was built in 1973, and Daio has owned it since 1983. The company has invested heavily in the location, most recently spending $3 million to expand its ...
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In