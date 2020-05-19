Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

President (DParty)

               Joseph R Biden: 4,920 (70.95%)

               Bernie Sanders: 971 (14%)

               Elizabeth Warren: 451 (6.5%)

               Tulsi Gabbard: 240 (3.46%)

               Write-in: 352 (5.08%)

               Total: 6,934 (100%)

President (RParty)

               Donald J Trump: 7,056 (96%)

               Write-in: 271 (3.70%)

               Total: (100%)

US Senator (DParty)

               Jeff Merkley: 6,105 (97.49%)

               Write-in: 157 (2.5%)

               Total: 6,262 (100%)

US Senator (RParty)

               Paul J Romero, Jr.: 2,155 (32.35%)

               Robert Schwartz: 1,113 (16.71%)

               Jo Rae Perkins: 2,852 (42.81%)

               John Verbeek: 484 (7.27%)

               Write-in: 58 (0.87%)

               Total: 6,662 (100%)

US Representative, 4th District (DParty)

               Peter DeFazio: 5,738 (82.05%)

               Doyle E Canning: 1,149 (16.43%)

               Write-in: 106 (1.52%)

               Total: 6,993 (100%)

US Representative, 4th District (RParty)

                Alek Skarlatos: 5,944 (87.98%)

                Nelson Ijih: 745 (11.03%

                Write-in: 67 (0.99%)

                Total: 6,756 (100%)

State Senator, 1st District (DParty)

                Kat Stone: 1,488 (69.08%)

                Les Goodrich: 614 (28.51%)

                Write-in: 52 (2.41%)

                Total: 2,154 (100%)

State Senator, 1st District (RParty) 

                Dallas Heard: 2,718 (98.91%

                Write-in: 30 (1.09%)

                Total: 2,748 (100%)

State Senator, 5th District (RParty) 

                Dick Anderson: 3,088 (98.19%)

                Write-in: 57 (1.81%)

                Total: 3,135 (100%)

State Senator, 5th District (DParty)

                Melissa Cribbins: 3,154 (96.39%)

                Write-in: 118 (3.61%)

                Total: 3,272 (100%)

State Representative, 1st District (RParty)

                David Brock Smith: 2,754 (99.17%)

                Write-in: 23 (0.83%)

                Total: 2,777 (100%)

State Representative, 1st District (DParty)

                Calla Felicity: 1,700 (96.76%)

                Write-in: 57 (3.24%)

                Total: 1,757 (100%)

State Representative, 9th District (RParty)

                Boomer Wright: 3,272 (98.76%)

                Write-in: 41 (1.24%)

                Total: 3,313 (100%)

State Representative, 9th District (DParty)

                Cal Mukumoto: 2,336 (64.98%)

                Mark Daily: 1,192 (33.16%)

                Write-in: 67 (1.86%)

                Total: 3,595 (100%)

District Attorney, Coos County

               R Paul Frasier: 11,994 (97.17%)

               Write-in: 349 (2.83%)

               Total: 12,343 (100%)

Coos County Commissioner, Position 1

               Robert (Bob) Main: 6,924 (40.05%)

               Sam Schwarz: 2,806 (16.23%)

               Pam Lewis: 2,331 (13.48%)

               Katy Eymann: 4,681 (27.07%)

               Edward R Cordova: 489 (2.83%)

               Write-in: 59 (0.34%)

               Total: 17,290 (100%)

Coos County Assessor

               Steve Jansen: 12,023 (98.93%)

               Write-in: 130 (1.07%)

               Total: 12,153 (100%)

Coos County Surveyor

               Michael L Dado: 11,944 (99.25%)

               Write-in: 90 (0.75%)

               Total: 12,034 (100%)

6-178 Coos County Local option tax to replace 911 radios

               Yes: 11,263 (61.85)

               No: 6,948 (38.15%)

               Total: 18,211 (100%)

6-176 North Bend Charter Amend requiring vote for fees

               Yes: 2,464 (76.81%)

               No: 744 (23.19%)

               Total: 3,208 (100%)

6-177 North Bend Public Safety Fee Reduction

               Yes: 1,911 (59.05%)

               No: 1,325 (40.95%)

               Total: 3,236 (100%)

