President (DParty)
Joseph R Biden: 4,920 (70.95%)
Bernie Sanders: 971 (14%)
Elizabeth Warren: 451 (6.5%)
Tulsi Gabbard: 240 (3.46%)
Write-in: 352 (5.08%)
Total: 6,934 (100%)
President (RParty)
Donald J Trump: 7,056 (96%)
Write-in: 271 (3.70%)
Total: (100%)
US Senator (DParty)
Jeff Merkley: 6,105 (97.49%)
Write-in: 157 (2.5%)
Total: 6,262 (100%)
US Senator (RParty)
Paul J Romero, Jr.: 2,155 (32.35%)
Robert Schwartz: 1,113 (16.71%)
Jo Rae Perkins: 2,852 (42.81%)
John Verbeek: 484 (7.27%)
Write-in: 58 (0.87%)
Total: 6,662 (100%)
US Representative, 4th District (DParty)
Peter DeFazio: 5,738 (82.05%)
Doyle E Canning: 1,149 (16.43%)
Write-in: 106 (1.52%)
Total: 6,993 (100%)
US Representative, 4th District (RParty)
Alek Skarlatos: 5,944 (87.98%)
Nelson Ijih: 745 (11.03%
Write-in: 67 (0.99%)
Total: 6,756 (100%)
State Senator, 1st District (DParty)
Kat Stone: 1,488 (69.08%)
Les Goodrich: 614 (28.51%)
Write-in: 52 (2.41%)
Total: 2,154 (100%)
State Senator, 1st District (RParty)
Dallas Heard: 2,718 (98.91%
Write-in: 30 (1.09%)
Total: 2,748 (100%)
State Senator, 5th District (RParty)
Dick Anderson: 3,088 (98.19%)
Write-in: 57 (1.81%)
Total: 3,135 (100%)
State Senator, 5th District (DParty)
Melissa Cribbins: 3,154 (96.39%)
Write-in: 118 (3.61%)
Total: 3,272 (100%)
State Representative, 1st District (RParty)
David Brock Smith: 2,754 (99.17%)
Write-in: 23 (0.83%)
Total: 2,777 (100%)
State Representative, 1st District (DParty)
Calla Felicity: 1,700 (96.76%)
Write-in: 57 (3.24%)
Total: 1,757 (100%)
State Representative, 9th District (RParty)
Boomer Wright: 3,272 (98.76%)
Write-in: 41 (1.24%)
Total: 3,313 (100%)
State Representative, 9th District (DParty)
Cal Mukumoto: 2,336 (64.98%)
Mark Daily: 1,192 (33.16%)
Write-in: 67 (1.86%)
Total: 3,595 (100%)
District Attorney, Coos County
R Paul Frasier: 11,994 (97.17%)
Write-in: 349 (2.83%)
Total: 12,343 (100%)
Coos County Commissioner, Position 1
Robert (Bob) Main: 6,924 (40.05%)
Sam Schwarz: 2,806 (16.23%)
Pam Lewis: 2,331 (13.48%)
Katy Eymann: 4,681 (27.07%)
Edward R Cordova: 489 (2.83%)
Write-in: 59 (0.34%)
Total: 17,290 (100%)
Coos County Assessor
Steve Jansen: 12,023 (98.93%)
Write-in: 130 (1.07%)
Total: 12,153 (100%)
Coos County Surveyor
Michael L Dado: 11,944 (99.25%)
Write-in: 90 (0.75%)
Total: 12,034 (100%)
6-178 Coos County Local option tax to replace 911 radios
Yes: 11,263 (61.85)
No: 6,948 (38.15%)
Total: 18,211 (100%)
6-176 North Bend Charter Amend requiring vote for fees
Yes: 2,464 (76.81%)
No: 744 (23.19%)
Total: 3,208 (100%)
6-177 North Bend Public Safety Fee Reduction
Yes: 1,911 (59.05%)
No: 1,325 (40.95%)
Total: 3,236 (100%)
