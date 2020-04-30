COOS COUNTY — The ballots for the May 19 Primary Election are being mailed today to all eligible voters. The ballots will be delivered within the next week. Anyone who does not receive a ballot by May 6 is asked to call the election office.
Ballots no longer require postage to be mailed in, according to Coos County Clerk Debbie Heller. Postage is pre-paid by the state.
"We are recommending to return your ballots as soon as possible to help our election workers stay safe," Heller wrote in a press release. "Please mail your ballot back by May 13, in order for us to receive by election day. Postmarks do not count."
Drop site locations for this election have temporarily changed due to the COVID-19 closures. Drop site locations can be found on our website. The drop sites for this election are:
Coos County ballot drop sites
May 19, 2020 Primary Election
Bandon Library, 1204 11th St. SW. Use the 24-hour-use book return; due by 8 p.m. on election day.
Coos Bay City Hall, 500 Central Ave. Use the 24-hour ADA Drive-up; due by 8 p.m. on election day.
Coquille Courthouse, 250 N Baxter St. Use the 24-hour ADA walk-up; due by 8 p.m. on election day.
Lakeside City Hall, 915 North Lake Road. Use the mail-slot; due by 8 p.m. on election day.
Myrtle Point City Hall, 424 5th St. Drop-off available 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on election day.
North Bend Fire Dept., 1880 McPherson Ave. Drop-off available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily through election day.
Powers Market, 409 2nd Ave. Drop-off available daily from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on election day.
