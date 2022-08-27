For a number of hours Saturday, more than 100 community members who often feel marginalized were able to stand tall and proud during Pride in the Park.

The celebration of the LGBTQ community, hosted by Southern Oregon Coast Pride, gave many an opportunity to be among others who were like-minded, but it was also a chance for local organizations and businesses to reach out and offer support.

1
1
0
0
7



Online Poll

What are your plans for Labor Day?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments