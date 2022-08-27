For a number of hours Saturday, more than 100 community members who often feel marginalized were able to stand tall and proud during Pride in the Park.
The celebration of the LGBTQ community, hosted by Southern Oregon Coast Pride, gave many an opportunity to be among others who were like-minded, but it was also a chance for local organizations and businesses to reach out and offer support.
Sam Baugh, community engagement director with Advanced Health, said his organization chose to sponsor the event, despite being warned that protestors would target the organization. Despite the warnings, Baugh said he had no hesitation in joining Pride in the Park because Advanced Health works for all in the community.
"We like to sponsor these events, specifically because we believe everybody deserves to have the health benefits they need," Baugh said. "There's so much inequality around here. We're trying to build a regional equality council focused on marginalized communities."
Advanced Health works with the Oregon Health Plan to administer benefits to those in Coos and Curry counties who qualify for OHP coverage. The vast majority of those are low-income, and Baugh said they come in all races, genders and both straight and gay.
To make sure all its members and potential members know what healthcare is available, Advanced Health makes it a point to participate in events that attract people of different stripes.
"We'll absolutely always support this, anything that helps the population in general," Baugh said. "Some of the others we support is the HIV Alliance. We help take back needles. We sponsor meals for the homeless so everyone can have some quality of life."
Just across Boynton Park from the Advanced Health booth, Barbara Bush was standing by herself, offering a completely different type of help for the LGBTQ crowd.
Bush drove down from Medford to volunteers with the group Free Mom Hugs, offering a hug to anyone who wanted one.
"I'm an emergency room nurse, and I have learned how important a hug is and how people need a connection," Bush said. "We just don't touch anymore."
Free Mom Hugs was started as an LGBTQ ally group because too often children are alienated by their parents when they come out as gay. Bush joined five years ago and travels frequently just to offer hugs to anyone who needs it.
As people came up, Bush gave them a big hug, encouraging them to relax, breathe out and form a short connection.
"Mom hugs are safe hugs, mom hugs are warm hugs," Bush said. "If your mom hasn't hugged you in a while, come on by."
Marie Small also understands the importance of connecting with the LGBTQ population. As a counselor at Out of the Rainbow Counseling Solutions, Small works primarily with LGBTQ youth who are struggling with their mental health.
She and her partner opened Out of the Rainbow this year to meet a growing need in the community.
"Out of the Rainbow was a life goal of me and my spouse," Small explained. "We created a dream board and we made it happen. It's an LGBTQ clinic. We have free support groups."
In addition to therapy, they offer life coaching, organizational trainings and much more. And it has been a success.
"It's been bonkers," Small said. "We're very, very busy. We have a waiting list."
But Small said even with a waiting list, they wanted to attend Pride in the Park because they want to help the LGBTQ people in Coos Bay and North Bend.
"It's who we are," she said. "We're both LGBTQ and neuro-diverse. So we needed a place for us."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In