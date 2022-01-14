Southwestern Oregon Preppers will be holding its monthly meeting at noon, Saturday, January 15, at 87616 18th Street SE in Bandon. Attendees are asked to bring a chair. The group will be inside.
The main topic is "Preparedness Check Up.” They will start the year by evaluating how prepared we are for disasters. 2021 really tested our level of preparedness. Attendees will be asked to share what they have learned and accomplished so others can be even better prepared in 2022.
SWOP meetings always start with a question and answer period before the main topic so all in attendance get a chance to participate.
This is a free public meeting to get to know fellow local preppers in southwestern Oregon counties and to exchange information and ideas. It is important for individuals to understand that they will be “on their own” in the event of a disaster and not depend on receiving outside help.
Join Southwestern Oregon Preppers on Facebook and/or meetup.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In