COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Preppers will hold its monthly meeting at noon Sunday, June 28, at mile post 251, U.S. Highway 101, Coos Bay. Look for the clearing on the west side of the road. Come rain or shine. NOTE: day of week change (Sunday instead of Saturday). Bring something to sit on. Social distancing is in effect.
The main topic is "What Happened and What To Expect."
"Coronavirus, shutdown, economic collapse and riots — who would have thunk it? Let's put our thinking caps on and figure out what's news and how to prepare for it," said Avery Horton, SWOP organizer.
SWOP meetings always start with a question and answer period before the main topic so all in attendance get a chance to participate.
This is a free public meeting to get to know fellow local preppers in southwestern Oregon counties and to exchange information and ideas. It is important for individuals to understand that they will be “on their own” in the event of a disaster and not depend on receiving outside help.
Join Southwestern Oregon Preppers on Facebook and/or meetup.com.
