Southwestern Oregon Preppers will be holding its monthly meeting at noon Saturday, September 18, at Sturdivant Park, Hwy 42 South in Coquille. The group will meet in the big gazebo. Bring a chair.
The main topic is "BACK TO THE BASICS." The stuff has hit the fan and the preppers have been living under SHTF for over a year. The discussion will focus on preparedness asics and what bases need to be covered.
SWOP meetings always start with a question and answer period before the main topic so all in attendance get a chance to participate.
This is a free public meeting to get to know fellow local preppers in southwestern Oregon counties and to exchange information and ideas. It is important for individuals to understand that they will be “on their own” in the event of a disaster and not depend on receiving outside help. Join Southwestern Oregon Preppers on Facebook and/or meetup.com
