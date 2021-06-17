Southwestern Oregon Preppers will be holding a meeting at noon Saturday, June 19, at Bullards Beach State Park, 52470 Highway 101 North, Bandon. Look for them at the big gazebo in the day use area.
The main topic is "show and tell." SWOP members who have been through disasters will share their stories. Also, members will be sharing various skills, tips and techniques.
SWOP meetings always start with a question and answer period before the main topic so all in attendance get a chance to participate.
This is a free public meeting to get to know fellow local preppers in southwestern Oregon counties and to exchange information and ideas. It is important for individuals to understand that they will be “on their own” in the event of a disaster and not depend on receiving outside help. Join Southwestern Oregon Preppers on Facebook and/or meetup.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In