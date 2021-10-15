Southwestern Oregon Preppers will be holding its monthly meeting at noon Saturday, October 16, at Bandon High School, 8th Street, Bandon (Behind the middle school). The group will meet under the big gazebo next to the ball field. Dress warm and bring chairs. There is no seating.
The main topic is "surviving through shortages." It appears things will get worse before they get better. The mission is to survive through these troubled times. Food, gasoline and other necessities seem to be getting both scarce and more expensive. There will be an open discussion on how best to prepare for what lies ahead.
SWOP meetings always start with a question and answer period before the main topic so all in attendance get a chance to participate.
This is a free public meeting to get to know fellow local preppers in southwestern Oregon counties and to exchange information and ideas. It is important for individuals to understand that they will be “on their own” in the event of a disaster and not depend on receiving outside help. Join Southwestern Oregon Preppers on Facebook and/or meetup.com
