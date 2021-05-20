Southwestern Oregon Preppers will be holding its monthly meeting at noon Saturday, May 22, at the Langlois Library, 48234 US-101, Langlois. The group will be meeting outside so bring something to sit on.
The main topic is "Show and tell." SWOP members will be sharing various tips and techniques on how they prepare.
Southwestern Oregon Preppers was founded in May 2012. This month marks the ninth anniversary.
SWOP meetings always start with a question and answer period before the main topic so all in attendance get a chance to participate.
This is a free public meeting to get to know fellow local preppers in southwestern Oregon counties and to exchange information and ideas. It is important for individuals to understand that they will be “on their own” in the event of a disaster and not depend on receiving outside help. Join Southwestern Oregon Preppers on Facebook and/or meetup.com
