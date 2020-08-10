COQUILLE — Southwestern Oregon Preppers will hold its monthly meeting at noon, Saturday, Aug. 15, at Sturdivant Park, Highway 42S, in Coquille.
The main topic is "Preparing for the New Normal." Recent events are a reminder that people need to prepare and not to expect things to return to normal anytime soon.
SWOP meetings always start with a question and answer period before the main topic so all in attendance get a chance to participate.
This is a free public meeting to get to know fellow local preppers in southwestern Oregon counties and to exchange information and ideas. It is important for individuals to understand that they will be “on their own” in the event of a disaster and not depend on receiving outside help. Join Southwestern Oregon Preppers on Facebook and/or meetup.com.
