Southwestern Oregon Preppers will hold its monthly meeting at noon Saturday, April 17, at Bandon High School. The group will meet under the big gazebo next to the ball field. Dress warm and bring chairs.
The main topic is "Unprepared or Underprepared." Did anything happen during the past 12 months that caused you to use your preparations? Did your preparations meet your needs or did they fall short? Let's find and fill the gaps in our preparations. The world as we knew it is no longer and we must adjust accordingly.
SWOP meetings always start with a question and answer period before the main topic so all in attendance get a chance to participate.
This is a free public meeting to get to know fellow local preppers in southwestern Oregon counties and to exchange information and ideas. It is important for individuals to understand that they will be “on their own” in the event of a disaster and not depend on receiving outside help. Join Southwestern Oregon Preppers on Facebook and/or meetup.com.
