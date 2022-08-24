Southwestern Oregon Preppers will be holding a Preparedness Workshop at noon, Saturday, August 27, at Azalea Park, rear entrance, 640 Old County Road, Brookings. Bring your bugout bag and be prepared.
This workshop is for the beginning prepper who doesn't know where to begin and a refresher for the experienced prepper.
This is a free public meeting to get to know fellow local preppers in southwestern Oregon counties and to exchange information and ideas. It is important for individuals to understand that they will be “on their own” in the event of a disaster and not depend on receiving outside help. Join Southwestern Oregon Preppers on Facebook and/or meetup.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In