Southwestern Oregon Preppers will be holding a Preparedness Workshop at noon, Saturday, August 27, at Azalea Park, rear entrance, 640 Old County Road, Brookings. Bring your bugout bag and be prepared.

This workshop is for the beginning prepper who doesn't know where to begin and a refresher for the experienced prepper.

