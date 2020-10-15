BANDON — The Southwestern Oregon Preppers will hold a meeting at noon on Saturday, Oct. 17, in the Bandon City Park, 1204 11th St. Southwest in Bandon.
The group will meet under the covered area and people are encouraged to bring something to sit on.
The main topic for the meeting is preparing for after the election. Things may or may not go smoothly, so the group will discuss what could go wrong and how to be prepared.
Southwestern Oregon Preppers meetings always start with a question and answer period before the main topic so all in attendance get a chance to participate.
The meeting is free and provides an opportunity for newcomers to get to know fellow preppers in the area and to exchange information and ideas.
The group feels it is important for individuals to understand that they will be on their own in the event of a disaster and should prepare not to depend on receiving outside help.
People can join the Southwestern Oregon Preppers on Facebook or at meetup.com.
