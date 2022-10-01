The Coquille School District and Winter Lakes High School hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of the new Pregnancy and Parenting Student Program n September 28.
The program is being funded by multiple grants. Representative David Brock Smith, District 1, assisted in securing $100,000 from the ESSER Grant (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fun). Additional grants awarded were from High School Success, Oregon Community Grant and the YDD Grant (Youth Community Investment). In addition, $30,000 was awarded from Oregon Community Grant allowing the school cistrict to purchase baby furniture and other furniture for the program. Staffing is being paid through YDD Grant.
The mission at Coquille School District is to provide a welcoming and exemplary learning environment that provides opportunities to fulfill the unique needs of each student where they are educationally, socially and emotionally each day. This program allows students either pregnant or with children the opportunity to a full academic learning experience without restrictions.
Newborns to 29 months will be utilizing the program. Parents will have the choice between taking classes in the same room as their child or attending in a classroom next door. Once a student’s child reaches 30 months of age, the district has them transition to the Lincoln School of Early Learning’s daycare. Since teen parents are at risk of not completing high school, this program is crucial for students with families.
The Pregnancy and Parenting program is accepting donations such as disposable diapers, baby wipes, toys (newborn to 30 months), baby blankets, etc. You can drop off your donations directly at Winter Lakes High School or at the Coquille School District office located at 970 N. Central Blvd., Coquille.
