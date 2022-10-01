Grand opening

Coquille School District recently hosted a grand opening for the Pregnancy and Parenting Student Program.

 Contributed photo

The Coquille School District and Winter Lakes High School hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of the new Pregnancy and Parenting Student Program n September 28.

The program is being funded by multiple grants. Representative David Brock Smith, District 1, assisted in securing $100,000 from the ESSER Grant (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fun). Additional grants awarded were from High School Success, Oregon Community Grant and the YDD Grant (Youth Community Investment). In addition, $30,000 was awarded from Oregon Community Grant allowing the school cistrict to purchase baby furniture and other furniture for the program. Staffing is being paid through YDD Grant.

