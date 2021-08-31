With the recent cancellation of the Bay Area Fun Festival, the Prefontaine Memorial Run Committee affirms that the 41st annual Prefontaine Memorial Run is going forward as scheduled, on September 18, with a stand-alone high school 5K cross-country team competition starting at 9:45 a.m., followed by the 10,000-meter road run at 10:05 a.m. The 2021 Prefontaine Memorial Run has been designated as the Road Runners Club of America National Championship 10K race.
Due to the recent rise in COVID infection rates, the Prefontaine Run will be taking precautionary measures to minimize potential exposure, including a mask requirement for all volunteers and participants, except when runners are competing on the race course.
Registration and packet pickup will be held at St. Monica’s Catholic Church, in the courtyard adjacent to the Fellowship Hall, making the Prefontaine Run an entirely outdoor event. The event starts on the corner of 4th and Anderson in downtown Coos Bay and finishes at the Marshfield High School stadium.
The Prefontaine Run is moving toward online registration-only for future events. Participants are encouraged to register online to minimize exposure to other participants and speed up the registration process.
For those who have already registered, and those intending to register, visit the Prefontaine Run website at www.prefontainerun.com to read the Prefontaine Run COVID-19 In-Person Safety Protocols, which all participants will be asked to follow.
