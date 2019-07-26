POWERS — Over the years, residents throughout the city of Powers have fondly referred to its community as “The Gateway to the Siskiyou National Forest.”
The small-town community, which is surrounded by lush, forested mountains north of the Siskiyou National Forest, has become a popular spot for many campers, bicyclists and hikers looking to enjoy a number of outdoor recreational activities.
With a focus on expanding its recreational tourism industry and revitalizing its local economy, city officials have recently partnered up with community groups to beautify and attract businesses to Powers.
Powers Mayor Robert Kohn said it’s the excitement from folks throughout town that has contributed to a number of successful local projects aimed at cleaning up the city and improving its appearance.
“We’ve had volunteers consistently doing cleanups,” said Kohn. “The Lions and Lioness Club as well as the Powers Action Team and a number of individual volunteers have really put in a lot of work to help make our community better.”
The city recently celebrated some of its biggest events including White Cedar Days and Tour de Fronds.
In one of the many efforts being made to improve the city, Kohn also added its recent acceptance of the “Safe Routes to School” grant which will go toward developing a plan with state officials on ways to improve its existing infrastructure to promote safe walking and biking routes for children. The program helps communities invest in reliable crosswalks, sidewalks and bike lanes, to name a few.
In March, the city also enacted a new ordinance voted on by its City Council that requires trailers or motorhomes temporarily parked on private properties to obtain a 30-day permit. A fine could be sent out to violators of the ordinance and would aid in eliminating abandoned trailers and vehicles sometimes found on people’s properties, said Kohn.
Abandoned and nuisance properties are a challenge for the city, but it’s working on getting them either repaired or demolished with its current ordinances and processes in place.
With help from Eugene-based nonprofit Rural Development Initiatives, the city and community members have identified a number of projects centered on restoring its local economy.
Along with its continued cleanups and addressing its nuisance properties, the city is also looking to include new housing and opportunities for businesses downtown.
Kohn credits much of the success the city has seen so far from folks being more proactive around town as well as the mentorship from RDI in helping them plan for the future.
“Since I took the mayor’s office in January, my goals have been to make sure our finances are in order, make sure we have a wastewater treatment plant and to continue to improve the city’s appearance,” he said.