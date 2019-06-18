POWERS — The Powers Volunteer Fire Department will be flushing the city’s fire hydrants this month as part of a water maintenance plan to keep up its quality.
According to a press release by the city, the flushing is used to push out discolored water from pipes, keep water fresh in low–use and dead-end areas as well as to clean inside pipes.
“Hydrant flushing is expected to have minimal impacts to customers,” said the release. “If you see hydrant flushing crews working in the area, please drive carefully and treat them like any other road construction crew.”
The city is reminding residents that during the flushing they may notice temporary discolored water and lower than normal water pressure.
While the discoloration does not pose a health risk, folks should avoid using tap water or running their washing machines or dishwashers until the discoloration is gone, said the release.
If the discoloration continues, the city advises residents to turn on their cold water faucet for several minutes until the water becomes clear again.
For more information, call the Powers Volunteer Fire Department at 541-439-3331.