POWERS — Officials in the City of Powers are seeking applications for a vacant city council seat.
The seat opened after Donna Freeman stepped down from her position at the conclusion of the Jan. 5 council meeting.
“I am resigning this Council position due to a number of reasons,” Freeman wrote in a letter of resignation to the mayor and other council members. “My love for this community continues and I will be a positive force as long as health and time allow.”
A new city counselor will be selected by the city council at its next meeting, or at a subsequent meeting if it chooses to postpone selection. The appointment will last through unexpired term, set to end Dec. 31, 2022.
Interested applicants must be registered voters who’ve resided in Powers for 12 months or more. Applications are available at city hall and should be returned by Jan. 26.
Residents interested in requesting an application should contact City Recorder Stephanie Patterson at (541) 439-3331 or via email at admin@cityofpowers.com.
