The city of Powers is seeking another city councilor.
A council position opened when Councilor Laural Dudley resigned Jan. 18.
“Effective immediately I am resigning from the Powers City Council as at this time I do not feel I can do the job proper,” Dudley wrote in a resignation letter to the council. “It has been a pleasure serving on the council for the past few years.”
The resignation was the city council’s second so far this year, after Donna Freeman resigned at the beginning of January.
At a meeting Tuesday night, the remaining members of the city council approved a plan to advertise Dudley’s open position.
The council also chose to postpone an appointment for Freeman’s position. The city had received just one application before Jan. 26, which was the city’s recommended application deadline in time to appear on the Feb. 2 meeting’s agenda.
But Mayor Robert Kohn told councilors Tuesday night, the city had received an additional two applications the day of the meeting. Without having the time to have read the applications, councilors chose to hold off appointing an applicant to the position until a future meeting.
Debbie North, who’d applied for the position before the Jan. 26 date, was on the conference call line during Tuesday’s meeting and pointed out her application was the only one submitted before that date.
“Why have a closing date then,” North asked. “I mean, I was trying to go by the rules.”
In response, Kohn and other councilors said they weren’t aware the position even had a recommended closing date. Citing the desire to consider all applicants, they came to a consensus to take up the issue at a future meeting or special meeting.
Applications for both open council positions are available to city residents from city hall at 541-439-3331 or via email at admin@cityofpowers.com. An announcement about the openings says the deadline to be considered at the March 2 meeting is Feb. 23, though the city council can choose to delay a decision.
The city is still searching for a police chief, too. Kohn updated city councilors about the status of the search at Tuesday’s council meeting.
Kohn said the city was preparing to interview a candidate, who backed out and decided to remain in their current job before the interview.
So far, the city’s received 14 applications for the position through its search firm, Kohn said. That’s down from the 36 it received when searching for a police chief independently a year prior.
In the meantime, former police chief Rhett Davis has been contracted by the city to provide police service on an interim basis. As it stands, his contract runs through July 7.
