POWERS — The Powers Police Department came to the rescue of a Calico cat this week after it was found stuck in an outhouse septic tank in Orchard Park.
The cat was discovered by crew members from the Powers Public Works Department who were at the park this week to pump the outhouse tank.
In a press release from the Powers Police Department, Powers Police Chief Kevin Macho responded to the call where he utilized a dog-catcher pole, which he said was barely long enough, to reach the cat.
The crew members, who were still on site, aided in the cat’s rescue by providing assistance, according to the press release. One crew member held a flash light to the tank and another employee helped Macho stabilize the end of the dog-catching pole.
The pole was barely long enough to reach the cat, read the release. The cat was retrieved from the tank in about 15 minutes.
“The cat would have died in the tank without being rescued as there was no possible way for the cat to extricate itself on its own,” read the press release. “The tank was too deep.”
The cat fled immediately after it was rescued. Its whereabouts are currently unknown.
“There were no injuries in the incident, although the police chief did not smell particularly pleasant after the incident was over and had to wash thoroughly,” read the press release. “The cat appeared to be unharmed.”
