Powers City Hall

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Powers Police Log

Tuesday, April 28

At 2:04 p.m. on West Birch Street, assistance from an outside agency was requested.

At 3:14 p.m. on U.S. Highway 242 near Milepost 9, public assistance was requested.

Wednesday, April 29

At 11:06 a.m. on Oak Drive, a suspicious subject was reported.

Thursday, April 30

At 9:52 a.m. on High School Hill Road, criminal mischief was reported which involved a break-in to a concession stand and tractor shed at location. The incident was classified as vandalism for damage to the structures. No items were missing.

At 10:26 p.m. on South Third Avenue, a suspicious subject was reported.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-6039 or by email at worldnews3@countrymedia.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us


Email Newsletters



Load comments