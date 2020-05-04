Powers Police Log
Tuesday, April 28
At 2:04 p.m. on West Birch Street, assistance from an outside agency was requested.
At 3:14 p.m. on U.S. Highway 242 near Milepost 9, public assistance was requested.
Wednesday, April 29
At 11:06 a.m. on Oak Drive, a suspicious subject was reported.
Thursday, April 30
At 9:52 a.m. on High School Hill Road, criminal mischief was reported which involved a break-in to a concession stand and tractor shed at location. The incident was classified as vandalism for damage to the structures. No items were missing.
At 10:26 p.m. on South Third Avenue, a suspicious subject was reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In