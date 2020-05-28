Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Powers Police Log

Tuesday, May 19

Casual Contact

At 4:22 p.m. at Orchard Park, casual contact was handled.

Burn Complaint

At 6:56 p.m. on South Fourth Street, burn complaint reported.

Thursday, May 21

Traffic Stop

At 12:56 p.m. on Spruce Street and First Avenue, driver issued a warning following a traffic stop.

Minor in Possession

At 4:15 p.m. on First Avenue and Fig Street, information was gathered about a minor in possession of liquor.

Casual Contact

At 5:29 p.m. on South Second Avenue, casual contact was handled.

Monday, May 25

Security Check

At 12:12 a.m. on High School Hill Road, information of a security check was gathered.

Fire

At 3:52 a.m. on East Birch Street, a fire was reported.

Disturbance

At 7:09 p.m. on H Avenue, a disturbance was reported. Gerald “Gerry” Hart, 59, was arrested for domestic violence and unlawful use of a firearm. Peggy Fors, 62, was also arrested for felon in possession of a firearm. Powers police also seized two handguns, one shot gun, two rifles, numerous rounds of ammunition and magazines.

Tuesday, May 26

Incomplete Call

At 3:25 p.m. at Orchard Park, an incomplete call was handled.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-6039 or by email at worldnews3@countrymedia.net.

