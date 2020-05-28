Powers Police Log
Tuesday, May 19
Casual Contact
At 4:22 p.m. at Orchard Park, casual contact was handled.
Burn Complaint
At 6:56 p.m. on South Fourth Street, burn complaint reported.
Thursday, May 21
Traffic Stop
At 12:56 p.m. on Spruce Street and First Avenue, driver issued a warning following a traffic stop.
Minor in Possession
At 4:15 p.m. on First Avenue and Fig Street, information was gathered about a minor in possession of liquor.
Casual Contact
At 5:29 p.m. on South Second Avenue, casual contact was handled.
Monday, May 25
Security Check
At 12:12 a.m. on High School Hill Road, information of a security check was gathered.
Fire
At 3:52 a.m. on East Birch Street, a fire was reported.
Disturbance
At 7:09 p.m. on H Avenue, a disturbance was reported. Gerald “Gerry” Hart, 59, was arrested for domestic violence and unlawful use of a firearm. Peggy Fors, 62, was also arrested for felon in possession of a firearm. Powers police also seized two handguns, one shot gun, two rifles, numerous rounds of ammunition and magazines.
Tuesday, May 26
Incomplete Call
At 3:25 p.m. at Orchard Park, an incomplete call was handled.
