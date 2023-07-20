On July 20, 2023, at 3:30 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report from a concerned citizen of Marco Perreault (31), who was in the area of mile marker 18 on Hwy 242 in Powers. Sgt Clayburn checked the area and was unable to locate Marco Perreault.
Later, another concerned citizen reported that Marco Perreault was at Winter Lakes Recycling Center.
Sgt Clayburn and other Coos County Sheriff’s Office members, including the Oregon State Police, located and arrested Marco Perreault on outstanding warrants. Marco Perreault was also in possession of suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Marco Perreault was transported to the Coos County Jail on outstanding warrants for Escape-3, False Info to Police, Fail to Appear I, Felon in possession of Firearm, and Fail to Appear on a Theft II. Marco Perreault is being held pending court proceedings.
As many know, the Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Mr. Perreault for some time. We cannot thank the public enough for their continued support in bringing Mr. Perreault to justice.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In