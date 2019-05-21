POWERS — Powers community members and city officials met with staff from the Rural Development Initiatives, a Eugene-based nonprofit organization, Monday afternoon to finalize their plans on revitalizing the local economy.
As part of its “Economic Vitality Roadmap” program, RDI has developed a three-part process aimed at assisting communities throughout Oregon regain control of their economy through setting goals and implementing strategies.
Since February, RDI has worked with community members in Powers in identifying its challenges, listing its top priorities and building partnerships with local nonprofit organizations.
According to Mary Bosch, an RDI consultant, some of the barriers pointed out for businesses in Powers included lack of housing, a limited workforce and no tourist infrastructure.
On Monday, the group continued their conversations with community members on finding ways to address its housing challenges organize cleanups and city beautification efforts as well as discuss ways to boost its local tourism.
Some of the ideas brought up during the meeting included creating a city website, moving the current visitor’s center and producing a list of things to do while in Powers.
Creating volunteer-based programs, contests or mural projects were also discussed as ways to improve and remodel existing businesses.
For housing, community members suggested creating an inventory of abandoned properties to identify buildings that need either repair or demolishment. A possible city ordinance aimed at getting property owners to register their vacant properties was also talked about as a way to crack down on nuisance properties.
In the long term, the group also discussed creating new multi-family housing units such as duplexes and apartment complexes as well as assisted living facilities. Representatives from NeighborWorks Umpqua and Oregon South Coast Regional Tourism Network were also at Monday’s meeting to bounces ideas and discuss their programs.
Now that action plans have been established, Bosch said the next step would be to let a local Powers’ nonprofit group take over. The group she said would be tasked with making sure the ideas and projects identified from their previous meetings happen.
“The more people we can get involved the more work we can get done,” said Bosch. “If we focus on the power of collaboration and working together we will make an impact.”
According to Bosch, RDI will meet once again in Powers sometime in August to follow up with its community members and their projects.