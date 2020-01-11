POWERS — Former Powers Police Chief Rhett Davis returned to work this week after the Powers City Council made a motion last month to hire him back as the city’s temporary police chief.
Davis, who returned to his former position Wednesday, will provide emergency call response and patrol services for the city as it continues to work to fill its vacant one-person police department.
According to Powers City Recorder Stephanie Patterson, the council voted at a special City Council meeting held Dec. 18, to approve a motion to temporarily hire Davis for a maximum of 44 days.
Councilors Jim Adamek, Jim Clauson, Ben Drake and Powers Mayor Robert Kohn voted in favor of the motion while Councilors Wanda Blanton, Laural Dudley and Donna Freemen voted against it.
In addition to temporarily hiring Davis, the board also voted 4-3 to authorize the recruitment and advertisement for the police chief position.
As of Thursday, Jan. 9, the city has received a total of three complete applications, 20 resumes and one letter of interest from candidates looking to fill the position, said Patterson.
“There are numerous promising candidates for the job,” said Patterson in an email. “We are excited to move forward with preliminary interviews.”
In December, the Powers City Council voted 4-2 to fire its former Police Chief Robert Baker for unspecified reasons related to his performance. The decision to terminate Baker’s position was immediately met with criticism from a number of community members around Powers.
Over the past few weeks, the council has held numerous work sessions and special meetings to discuss their options moving forward to replace Baker, as well as to update the job’s description and expectations.
The first closing date for applications is Jan. 30.