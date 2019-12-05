POWERS — Saying they are unsatisfied with his work performance, the Powers City Council voted to fire Police Chief Robert Baker at a special council meeting Tuesday.
Powers Mayor Robert Kohn, who declined to comment on the specific reasons for Baker’s termination, said the board came to the decision after discussing a number of issues the city had relating to Baker’s work performance in an executive session Tuesday.
According to Kohn, the city held a closed disciplinary hearing in August with Baker to discuss and remedy the issues outlined to him in an internal memo. Last month, Kohn said the council, which again met in executive session, felt Baker failed to meet the city’s expectations and correct his conduct.
As a result, the council then voted to hold a Loudermill hearing, which took place Nov. 25, to allow Baker an opportunity to publicly address the allegations against him before being officially dismissed. A Loudermill hearing is part of the due process requirement that must be provided to a public employee prior to removing them or imposing severe discipline.
At the hearing, Baker defended himself and addressed six issues relating to his work performance, some of which included claims he allowed his K-9 Bruin, an uncertified police canine, to accompany him inside his patrol vehicle while on duty to other claims of selectively tagging vehicles for tow and use of excessive force.
Baker addressed each allegation and noted the reasoning behind his actions as he provided the council with audio recordings and materials to support his testimony. Wanting more time to collect additional data, the council agreed to postpone their decision regarding Baker's employment.
A few days later, the board voted 4-2 to fire Baker with Councilors Laural Dudley and Wanda Blanton opposed and Mayor Kohn, Councilors Ben Drake, Jim Adamek and Jim Clauson in favor. With a divided crowd at Ross Hall, a number of boos immediately followed the motion’s passage.
Following the council’s decision, Kohn announced an investigation into Baker’s conduct will be performed by the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training as part of its standard practices following the dismissal of a public safety officer. It's unknown when the investigation will be completed, he added.
“We’re going to open recruitment for a new police chief,” said Kohn. “We’re going to take applications, conduct interviews and hopefully have something done in the next 30 to 60 days.”
Baker, who previously worked at the Josephine County’s Sheriff’s Office and the Myrtle Creek Police Department, joined the Powers Police Department in June 2018 after the position remained vacant for six months. The police chief is the only officer in the department. During his time as police chief, Baker worked on updating the station’s equipment and launching its new canine program.
As the city works to find his replacement, Kohn said it’s currently looking into participating in an assistance program offered by the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police that provides cities with a vacancy a list of qualified, experienced candidates, some of whom include retired police chiefs.
In the meantime, Kohn added the city will rely on law enforcement assistance from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police.
During public comment, a couple of residents expressed concerns about not having an officer in-house to respond to calls in a timely manner, since the city is nearly 30 miles away from the Sheriff's Office.