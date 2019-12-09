POWERS — Tour de Fronds coordinator and former school teacher Donna Freeman was selected by the Powers City Council Tuesday to fill a seat left vacated earlier this fall by Debra A. Byrd.
Byrd, who submitted her letter of resignation to the council in October, cited “circumstances beyond her control” as the reason she was leaving her position.
Freeman, who was interviewed along with four other candidates, was appointed by the board in a 6-0 vote to complete the remainder of Byrd’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2022, at a special council meeting held last Tuesday in Ross Hall.
“(Freeman) is heavily involved in a lot of things in the community,” said Powers Mayor Robert Kohn. “I think she’ll be an excellent addition to the City Council.”
Other applicants included former councilors Leo Grandmontagne, Michael Maffei and Harry Pierson as well as Powers Historical Preservation Board member Debbie North.
A graduate of Powers High School, Freeman went on to attend a number of post-secondary schools including the University of Houston where she earned her master’s degree in education. For over 30 years, she worked as an elementary teacher in various public schools in Oregon, Texas and Illinois.
Following the passing of her late husband, Freeman said in 2010 she decided to move back to her hometown of Powers as a way to replant her roots.
Since her return, Freeman said she has served on a number of committees and organizations aimed at improving the city’s economy and community, including the Rural Development Initiatives “Economic Vitality Roadmap” program and the Oregon Department of Transportation’s “Safe Routes to School” program.
As a new councilor, Freeman said she plans on continuing her work with these organizations as well as on ways she can better improve the city’s communication and transparency with its residents.
She also added she is committed to finding a replacement for former Powers Police Chief Robert Baker, whose termination last Tuesday was met with mixed reactions from the community, many of whom were upset.
“There are so many things that need to be done,” said Freeman. “I just want to help move this community in a positive direction.”