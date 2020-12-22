POWERS — After a turn of events nearly identical to what took place in January, the Powers police department is staffed once again.
On Monday, the city council approved a contract appointing Rhett Davis as the city’s interim, part-time police chief. Davis held the same role earlier in the year before the city council hired Kevin Macho, the city’s most recent permanent chief who resigned from the role in October after just seven months on the job.
The contract was the only agenda item during a special city council meeting held Monday. A motion made by Wanda Blanton and seconded by Jim Clauson to approved the contract was approved by the council 4-2.
The appointment puts an officer in the department for the first time since Macho's departure. Without a chief — the department’s only full-time officer — the city’s law enforcement has been left to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, at least 30 minutes away.
Davis has had a long history with the department.
He was the city’s police chief between 1998 and 2004, and he was rehired in 2007, continuing with the department until 2018.
Then, in January of this year, Davis took over as interim chief after then-chief Robert Baker’s firing by the city council. Once the city hired Macho as chief, Davis continued working in the department as a part-time reserve officer
“He wants to be retired, but he’s offered to help,” said Mayor Robert Kohn in an interview Monday. “He’s been kind enough to keep helping the city out.”
His newly approved contract is for $31 an hour at 20 hours per week, and expires July 7, 2021. City leaders hope hiring Davis will give the city some public safety coverage while they work to hire a permanent chief.
“We’re certainly looking for someone that’s going to stick around for a little while, and recognize our budget constraints,” Kohn said.
For several months, the city’s been working with Prothman, a recruitment firm, to recruit and screen possible candidates for the position. Out of twelve applicants, three were considered qualified by the firm, including one who is “well qualified,” Kohn said.
Council members had a list of qualities they wanted to see in a possible chief, including law enforcement experience in a small town.
The city council also met Monday in an executive session to discuss the candidates, according to Kohn. He said later in the public meeting that council intends to bring at least one of the candidates to the city for an interview.
“If we agree with Prothman and their recommendation, we’d invite (the candidates) up for an interview,” Kohn said, adding that could occur in the next several weeks.
Looking forward, Kohn hopes the chief who is eventually selected from the process sticks with the department to give it some stability. Once a chief is in place, the city can hire reserve officers to provide additional policing support when necessary.
“One or two reserves helps the guy at least get a day off every once in a while,” Kohn said.
