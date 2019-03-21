Try 3 months for $3

COQUILLE — A downed power pole left more than 1,700 customers in Coquille without power Thursday afternoon.

The outage, which began at approximately 3:18 p.m., affected customers throughout Coquille for about an hour, according to a representative from Pacific Power.

The pole was discovered by crews who were immediately discharged following initial outage reports. As of now, it’s unknown as to what caused the pole to go down.

Anyone still without power is advised to contact Pacific Power’s hotline at 1-877-508-5088.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

