DOUGLAS COUNTY — Almost 400 homes lost power Sunday after a semi-truck hit a transmission pole between Scottsburg and Elkton.
According to a press release from Douglas Electric Cooperative, the power was lost in the early morning Sunday, June 1 when transmission power was lost at the Scottsburg substation.
“There are approximately 400 members currently without power from east of Scottsburg to Loon Lake and Ash Valley,” the release said. “Crews have been dispatched to replace the pole and have gathered equipment, supplies and flaggers to facilitate a roadside pole replacement on Highway 38.”
The repair took almost five hours, but was restored around 1 p.m. that day.
“The transmission pole has been replaced, lines repaired and power restored to our Scottsburg/LoonLake/AshValley area members,” the release said. “We thank them for their patience.”
The release added that no injuries were reported from accident.