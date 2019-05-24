COOS BAY — According to Pacific Powers’ outage tracker, power in Empire has been restored, after a crow flew into the substation causing an outage early this morning.
“We really appreciate everyone’s patience as we get our crews out there to quickly and safely restore power," Pacific Power spokesman Drew Hanson said.
The outage which began around 6 a.m. affected around 4,500 people in the Empire district.
Crews from Pacific Power worked in tandem to reroute people to different circuits to restore their power. While also working to fix the substation damaged by the crow.
“There are some unusual environmental factors that have caused some recent outages in the Coos Bay area," he said. "We had a crow this time, around three weeks ago there was a pole fire that caused an outage, and then another large outage that was caused by a bird's nest."