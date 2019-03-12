SOUTH COAST — Power has been lost to the Reston Road area, near Tenmile, after recently being restored.
In an update from Douglas Electric Cooperative, a driver ran into a newly replaced pole last night, “taking it down and that section of the system with it.”
DEC crews are working to fix the power today.
Then this morning a semi snagged a communication wire and dragged a pole down with it, causing a fire in the Yoncalla area.
“It’s important to keep in mind that as the numbers decrease, that translates to individual outages needing to be addressed,” the release said. “In other words, instead of addressing an area that serves 103 members, we are working on areas that maybe serve three … or even one. That process will be slower, but we are still hoping to have the vast majority of our membership back on by the end of this week.”
So far since the storm, DEC has replaced 146 poles, each costing $800 to $1,500. According to Todd Munsey with DEC member services, the last batch shipped in from Reno, Nevada and the shipping cost $1,200 for each. DEC has also had to purchase new fiberglass poles, which cost $3,000 each.
In addition, DEC has replaced 147 crossarms and 221 spans of wire. The wire is 350’ per span, or 14.6 miles of line.
“We are continuing to receive supplies, but have pretty much exhausted the northwest and are reaching beyond,” Munsey wrote to The World. “The number of poles, other equipment and amount of wire will be tallied when this is all over. With the car last night taking out our brand new pole, and the semi this morning … we don’t feel like this is ever going to end.”
It was announced Monday evening that the Elkton to Scottsburg power lines are energized again. Anyone west of Elkton who still doesn’t have power should call DEC’s outage line at 1-888-420-8826.