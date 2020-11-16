SOUTH COAST — Power is restored for almost all residents following the what some are calling the "Friday the 13th Storm," the region's first winter storm this year.
It storm blew through early Friday and late Saturday with high winds, knocking down some trees and power lines.
Reports of more outages started coming to Pacific Power around 10 p.m. Saturday, according to spokesperson Tom Gauntt. Around 1,800 customers in the greater North Bend area were out of power until around 12:30 a.m.
In Coquille, around 350 customers lost power between 10:30 p.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday, Gauntt said. Later in the evening, around 300 customers in the Bandon area were without power for a few hours.
At its peak in Pacific Power's coverage area, the storm cut power for about 2,600 customers, Gauntt said. All of those outages are largely restored, though crews are expecting another storm to pass through this week.
The Central Lincoln PUD reported a handful of outages in the Douglas and Coos County portions of its coverage area, including in Reedsport, Lakeside and North Bend. By Friday morning, the utility reported around 350 outages in those two counties, though most of its outages were in the Lincoln and Lane County areas.
Windy conditions will remain early this week. The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning for the South Coast beginning 10 p.m. Monday and extending through 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Areas under that warning, including most of the Oregon coast from north of Brookings through Reedsport, will see south winds from 35 to 40 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 65 miles per hour, according to the NWS. Residents should use caution while driving and avoid tree branches and forested areas, the agency said.
Tuesday will also be rainy, with thunderstorms possible throughout the area. Rain and showers will continue through the week.
