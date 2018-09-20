ROSEBURG — The Roseburg VA Health Care System will be hosting the 17th annual POW/MIA Ceremony beginning at 12:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at the Umpqua Community College Danny Lang Center. This year's partner is the Umpqua Community College. Three former POW's will be honored during the ceremony.
Observances of National POW/MIA Recognition Day are held across the country on military installations, ships at sea, in state capitols, schools and veteran facilities.
For more information, contact 541-677-3012 or vharos-publicaffairs@va.gov.