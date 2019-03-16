NORTH BEND — Community members from around Coos County participated in a poverty simulation Friday morning at the Pony Village Mall in North Bend.
In an effort to gain a better understanding of what it’s like to live in poverty, participants were divided into groups of “families” and placed in various mock scenarios.
The workshop, which was hosted by the New Community Coalition, assigned each family one task: Make ends meet for a month despite being given a number of challenges typically found among low-income households.
“Our goal was to expose as many people as possible to the reality of poverty,” said event organizer Char Luther. “We want people to understand that poverty is not a disease, it’s not a failure and it’s not something people seek. It happens and we need to address it.”
As part of the workshop, each family in the simulation was given four 15-minute rounds, which symbolized a week’s worth of time, to navigate their way through a number of social service agencies, businesses and organizations to secure the services they need to meet their family’s needs.
Maiya McNaughton of Coos Health & Wellness was among the nearly 90 community members who attended Friday’s workshop. In her pretend family, she took on the fictional role of a 15-year-old high school student-athlete who was employed seasonally at a local retail store.
According to McNaughton, one of the top challenges her group faced was having enough funds left over each round to pay for gas for their family’s vehicle. As a result, they oftentimes had to limit the amount of trips they could take to places like the bank or the grocery store.
“We were able to get a few transportation vouchers, but we had to use it very wisely and be strategic about where we had to go,” McNaughton said. “I’ve been a part of other poverty simulations, but nothing quite this interactive and detailed. It really helps you understand what some people go through on a daily basis.”
Alternative Youth Activities Executive Director Scott Cooper, who helped facilitate Friday’s workshop, said he views the poverty simulation as not only a learning experience for everyone involved but as a way to build connections and potential partnerships among various community partners and agencies.
“We are looking at doing another simulation in June and then possibly two more later this year,” he said. “We really hope the word gets out and that more people become involved.”